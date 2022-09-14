School district sends out surveys on four-day week

ELKO – Surveys went out this week to parents, school employees and students from middle school age on up in Elko and Spring Creek, asking for their opinions on whether the schools in those communities should go to a four-day school week.

Elko County School District Superintendent Clayton Anderson said the deadline for responses is Oct. 2, and he told the school board on Sept. 13 in Jackpot that “we will be doing everything we can to get 90% feedback.”

He said the survey went to employees on Sept. 12, and 375 employees had already responded by the time trustees gathered in Jackpot, while the parent and student surveys went out on Sept. 13.

Anderson said the survey is about a “drastic, major change” for the Elko and Spring Creek schools and the response from employees showed “we are off to a great start.” He said the opinions differed among the 375, and “it’s OK not to see eye to eye.”

Schools in Wells, Carlin, West Wendover and Jackpot already are on a four-day week, but Elko and Spring Creek have many more schools, students, teachers and other employees such as bus drivers, than the smaller communities.

Supporters gave a presentation to the school board on Aug. 23 that promoted the idea that a four-day week would benefit the district in the recruitment and retention of teachers and substitutes, and allow Fridays to be a day for sports travel or travel to medical appointments out of town, as well boosting morale.

Concerns brought up at an earlier board meeting included what a shorter week would mean for bus drivers, who would lose pay, and what would happen with children who don’t have safe home environments or have food insecurity. Childcare was another concern.