School enrolllment drops 6%

“It’s about making best estimates and then moving forward,” she said.

For the remainder of the school year, the district will provide credit recovery for graduating seniors and mental health support for students and staff funded by CARES Act money.

“We need to put deliberate effort into finding ways to shore up these supports for students and staff,” Robinson said. “It’s impacting everyone.”

Robinson reported to the board that trying to open up Elko High School to more than one day a week is still a work in progress. It is hindered by the amount of reduction in feet to have between students, which the Nevada Department of Health would not approve.

Vaccinated staff “may be able to influence whether we can go for a variance to get students in,” Robinson said.

Elko High School’s request for a paraprofessional to assist seniors with credit recovery before graduation was granted to help them and all struggling students.

“They can receive one-to-one and small group instruction in areas or where they feel they need extra support from teachers,” Robinson said. ‘They are encouraged to reach out to their teachers to find access to those extra supports.”