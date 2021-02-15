School enrolllment drops 6%

ELKO – The school district is looking ahead to a return to in-person instruction next fall as a remedy to reduced enrollment at the half-way point of the school year.
Enrollment dropped 6% according to figures presented to the Board of Trustees, which is a trend among school districts in Nevada and nationwide, said Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson.
“This is an unusual time,” Robinson said. “Districts across the country are seeing a significant decline in enrollment across the board.”
At the start of the school year, first-day enrollment listed 9,763 students district-wide, reporting 529 withdrawals attributed by the school district to either homeschooling or families moving out of the area.
The total enrollment at the end of the first semester as of Feb. 5 was 9,578 students.
Flag View Intermediate lost 107 students since the start of the school year, having 587 enrolled compared with 692 students who began the school year.
Elko and Spring Creek high schools lost 43 and 49 students, respectively.
The Northern Nevada Virtual Academy saw its enrollment numbers increase, picking up 160 students in the past five months.
Some of the decreases were attributed to high school students who decided to enter the workforce. Trustee Luc Gerber said he assumed the online option made school less of a priority.
“Realistically, sadly, what I’m assuming happened since everyone went online, some of these seniors got a job either helping their parents with money or just liking the extra cash,” Gerber said.
Looking ahead to fall, Robinson said the school district “was anticipating that we will be full-in person, although there is no guarantee.”
“We anticipate with the way things are going that we will be in-person in the fall, if not before then, and that enrollment will increase,” she explained.
The district is also hoping in-person instruction will fill gaps left by departing teachers. Deputy Superintendent Mike Smith announced the district is facing 24 buyouts that will go before the school board at an upcoming meeting.
Robinson and Smith both noted that the losses stemmed from COVID-19 and a bubble of veteran teachers coming up on their 28th year with the school district.
“There were four or five years in a row where the district hired in excess of a hundred teachers per year for four to five years straight,” Smith said. “We’re just starting into that batch of people.”
The district has 62 jobs open on its website, which includes a variety of positions, including teaches, administrators and support staff.
The employment level is based on average enrollments in the past five years, Robinson explained.
“It’s about making best estimates and then moving forward,” she said.
For the remainder of the school year, the district will provide credit recovery for graduating seniors and mental health support for students and staff funded by CARES Act money.
“We need to put deliberate effort into finding ways to shore up these supports for students and staff,” Robinson said. “It’s impacting everyone.”
Robinson reported to the board that trying to open up Elko High School to more than one day a week is still a work in progress. It is hindered by the amount of reduction in feet to have between students, which the Nevada Department of Health would not approve.
Vaccinated staff “may be able to influence whether we can go for a variance to get students in,” Robinson said.
Elko High School’s request for a paraprofessional to assist seniors with credit recovery before graduation was granted to help them and all struggling students.
“They can receive one-to-one and small group instruction in areas or where they feel they need extra support from teachers,” Robinson said. ‘They are encouraged to reach out to their teachers to find access to those extra supports.”
Trustee Teresa Dastrup said she was happy to see part of the fall sports teams slated for competition this month. She suggested that the board consider changing the district’s travel policy, allowing parents to drive athletes and extra-curricular participants to competitions and events at a future board meeting.
Despite the numbers, Robinson said there is much to look forward to as the school year embarks on the second semester.
“We are optimistic that we have so many students in school and more face-to-face we are going to see an increase in success for students, and we’ll just continue to go from there,” she said.