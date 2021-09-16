School project forum set for Sept. 21

ELKO – The public will have an opportunity to learn more about the school district’s bond proposal at a forum starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Elko High School’s new science building.

Hosted by the Elko County School District, JNA Consulting Group will present information on past capital improvement projects, the district’s facility needs and financing future projects.

The public is also invited to tour the new science building that opened for classes on Aug. 31.

Superintendent Jeff Zander explained the event is an educational program for the public. Those who attend will “understand the needs we have, the impact on the tax rate and why we converted a little bit away from pay-as-you-go and look at bonding now, which opens other avenues to get back to pay-as-you-go at some point in time at a reduced rate.”

“This is in no way on the District’s behalf to encourage passage,” Zander added. “The school district can’t advocate to support a tax rate. We can provide information only.”

Pay-as-you-go, the 75-cent property tax levy, was not renewed by the voters in the 2020 general election. Since then, the school district has looked into other ways to finance capital improvements with the assistance of JNA Consulting.