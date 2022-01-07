School projects, master plan slated for review by board

ELKO – The fate of building projects slated for construction under the soon-to-expire Pay-As-You-Go capital improvement funding will be discussed by the Elko County school board on Tuesday.

With Pay-As-You-Go funding scheduled to sunset on June 30, a new agriculture and CTE building at Spring Creek High School and an additional gym and classrooms at Northside Elementary are now in question, the district stated on its agenda.

“These projects were approved for design in anticipation of the bond initiative passing in December,” the district said. “Since the bond initiative did not pass, we are estimating a Pay-As-You-Go balance of approximately $18 million after the completion of the current construction projects on July 1.”

According to the Capital Improvement Plan approved by the school board for fiscal year 2021, the SCHS agriculture lab was projected to cost $1.65 million if PAYG was renewed in 2020, paying off in 2025.

The Northside project was projected to cost $4 million and be paid off in 2023 under the same condition.

In the 2020 General Election, 58% of the voters chose not to renew PAYG out of 88% of active registered voters.

A 50-cent bond was also voted down in December by 59.5% out of 19.8% of active registered voters, according to official election results posted on the Elko County Clerk’s website.

The school board will also discuss bringing in a third party to evaluate the school district’s facility master plan.

“Elko County School District’s Facility Master Plan was initially complete in 1999 and needs to be updated to reflect current conditions,” the district stated, adding that the step would go toward answering calls for transparency from the school district.

“In an effort for transparency and unbiased opinions, it is recommended that this be completed by an independent third party,” the district said.

The Elko County School Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. in the Central Office conference room at 805 Elm St. It will also be live-streamed via YouTube.

