School reopening panel formed

ELKO – Now that the school year has officially ended, the Elko County School District is looking at how it will reopen classrooms this fall.
A District Committee on Reopening Schools is receiving guidance from the Nevada Department of Education and the State Board of Education since it was formed in May, said Superintendent Todd Pehrson.
“The committee is made up of multiple stakeholder groups, and its purpose is to develop a framework for which the Elko County School District can create and implement safe and efficient guidelines for returning to school,” Pehrson said.
By order of Gov. Steve Sisolak, schools statewide closed on March 15 and remained closed for the rest of the school year to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
The 2019-2020 school year officially ended June 5.
Updates from the committee will be posted on the district’s website and social media pages.
Among the members are Pehrson, Public Health Official Dr. Bryce Putnam, Elko County Emergency managers Annette Kerr and Matt Griego, school nurse representatives Bobbi Shanks and Skylar Basanez, and school board trustee Kieth Fish.
School administrators, including Adobe Middle School Principal Cody Krenka, Elko High School Principal Tim Wickersham, and Sage Elementary Principal Ray Smith, are also on the committee.
The committee also includes teachers, support staff, parents, union representatives, social and emotional health professionals, and Central Office team members.
“This committee is looking at multiple topics concerning the logistics, health, and academic issues that we will have to overcome within our multiple communities to provide the best and safest learning environment that we can for our students,” Pehrson said.
The rapidly changing directives will be challenging for the panel as it proceeds throughout the summer to develop and finalize a plan, said Chris McAnany, emergency operations representative in an update to the school board of trustees on May 27.
"This is an extremely fluid situation," McAnany said. "We don't know what situations or issues are going to arise in two weeks. And we don’t which issues are going to resolve themselves in two weeks or a month."
So far, the committee has “more questions than answers, but we are working through these obstacles by coordinating efforts with both state and local experts to provide what we all want for students … a return to normalcy, a return to all that our school years are supposed to be. Days filled with learning, friendships, and building skills that will serve our students,” Pehrson wrote.
