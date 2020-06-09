School reopening panel formed

The committee also includes teachers, support staff, parents, union representatives, social and emotional health professionals, and Central Office team members.

“This committee is looking at multiple topics concerning the logistics, health, and academic issues that we will have to overcome within our multiple communities to provide the best and safest learning environment that we can for our students,” Pehrson said.

The rapidly changing directives will be challenging for the panel as it proceeds throughout the summer to develop and finalize a plan, said Chris McAnany, emergency operations representative in an update to the school board of trustees on May 27.

"This is an extremely fluid situation," McAnany said. "We don't know what situations or issues are going to arise in two weeks. And we don’t which issues are going to resolve themselves in two weeks or a month."

So far, the committee has “more questions than answers, but we are working through these obstacles by coordinating efforts with both state and local experts to provide what we all want for students … a return to normalcy, a return to all that our school years are supposed to be. Days filled with learning, friendships, and building skills that will serve our students,” Pehrson wrote.

