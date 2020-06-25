School reopening surveys online

Assistant Superintendent Mike Smith told the Elko County School Board of Trustees on Tuesday night that the reopening committee will comprise three separate plans to return to school in the fall: in-person with health screenings, distance learning, and a hybrid of both in-person and distance learning.

The fully developed plans will be presented to the school board by the committee 20 days before school reopens, with the school board determining which plan to use when school starts in August.

"You have to develop all of them fully," Smith said, explaining that the in-person and virtual plans would be easy to develop, but the hybrid plan was going to be the most difficult to comprise.

"Where you get into very difficult dynamics is a hybrid blend where you have some face-to-face contacts [and] you have to maintain social distancing guidelines. How you do that with classrooms that are of 'X' area? You can only put so many kids in one of those rooms and maintain a six-foot social distancing distance. So [the committee has] some big hurdles," he said.

Trustee Jim Cooney voiced his concerns regarding student accountability for distance learning.