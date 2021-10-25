School shooting threat targets Elko, Spring Creek high schools

ELKO – Law enforcement and Elko County School District announced a “malicious” school shooting threat via social media targeting two local high schools late Monday.

“The Elko Police Department, Elko County Sheriff’s Office and Elko County School Resource Officers are aware of the recent threat of school shootings at Elko and Spring Creek High Schools,” read a statement from the police’s Facebook page.

“We are currently working with other law enforcement partners to identify the individual(s) posting this malicious threat,” the police stated.

The school district said they became aware of the threat on Monday afternoon.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority at all times. We will follow up with updates through the course of this investigation,” the district stated in a press release Monday evening.

Less than a week ago “in response to recent threats of violence and concerns for public safety,” the school district announced the cancellation of a school board meeting.

The police and school district encourages anyone with specific information to contact local law enforcement, an ECSD School Resource Officer at 775-738-7484, or to submit information to the district’s anonymous reporting system on the SafeVoice app.

Earlier Monday, the same law agencies identified four teenagers as suspects in a rash of vandalism that included damage in Lamoille Canyon and city parks in Elko, as well as a new annex building at Elko High School.

“During the past week, law enforcement officers in the City of Elko and Elko County have responded to numerous reports of vandalism and malicious damage to property,” the Elko Police Department reported Monday morning.

“Restrooms and signage in Lamoille Canyon, the new annex building at Elko High School, Johnny Appleseed Park, the Elko Skate Park and numerous vehicles and businesses have had extensive graffiti, broken windows and other damage.”

Evidence collected by law enforcement, tips from the public and surveillance footage led to the development of four suspects who had varying levels of involvement. All four suspects are minors in their teens.

Over the weekend, law enforcement officers conducted numerous interviews related to these events. Police reports have been prepared and are being submitted to the Elko County DA for prosecution.

