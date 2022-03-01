 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School 'STARS' program returns, community encouraged to nominate

Elko County School District

ELKO — The STARS (Staff & Teachers Achieving Results with Students) program will be returning to Elko County School District early this spring.

STARS was designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate exceptional performance and commitment to the education of all students served by the district’s schools.

While it is impossible to recognize every well-deserving employee, the intent of this program is to identify, select, and celebrate staff members who epitomize the image of a high-quality Elko County School District employee.

“Almost every one of us can look back at our time as a student in school and identify one or more educational staff who made a significant impact on our life,” said Interim Superintendent Clayton Anderson. “Knowing this, and having been the recipients of this type of kindness during our formative years, it is imperative that we recognize, appreciate, and value those individuals who truly make a difference in the lives of our students.”

The individuals selected do not need to be a classroom teacher and could be any employee who provides services at any Elko County School District school. Two employees will be selected beginning in March 2022 through May 2022; one certified employee and one classified employee.

Community members are invited to nominate individuals. The nomination form can be found at https://www.ecsdnv.net/Human-Resources.

All nominations will remain confidential and anonymous, unless the nominator chooses otherwise, and can be submitted by anyone (self-nominations will be rejected by the committee and all nominations will be verified).

For more information about the program, contact board of trustee member Susan Neal at sneal@ecsdnv.net.

