ELKO – Schools throughout the Elko County School District are gearing up for four-day weeks beginning Aug. 28, and there will be teachers for all the classes, free lunches for students, enough bus drivers and a new app for tracking what’s happening at the schools.

The school district faced new challenges as the Elko, Spring Creek and Owyhee schools converted to a four-day week, along with the Battle Born Academy at Carlin. Wells, West Wendover, and Carlin schools had already converted.

School schedules are on the ECSD website, and the local charter school — Elko Institute for Academic Achievement — also is changing to a four-day week and its schedule is on the EIAA website.

ECSD Superintendent Clayton Anderson said administrators, principals and vice principals started working on the four-day week last spring and continued into this week, and “I really appreciate all the research and hours to try to have something in place to accommodate individual needs.”

He said school administrators and staff will know more “after we have a couple of weeks under our belt” about how the conversion is working out. “There are moving parts with the bigger schools. In theory, this will be fine, but I would hate to say it’s gone amazingly and then find out we have a lot of growing pains to work out.”

Among the claims by proponents of the switch from a five-day to a four-day school week in Elko and Spring Creek were that there would be fewer absences among students and teachers, and students would have better access to teachers.

“What’s really important is that just like anything else in life, people get out what they put into it, and if we are going to make the four-day week model successful, people need to stick to the things they said they would do like miss less school,” Anderson said in a phone interview.

Cody Krenka, ECSD human resources director, said 63 teachers have been hired who are new to the district, and there are 46 long-term substitute teachers for the new school year. The 2023-2024 school year starts with 543 teachers overall.

“All the spots are filled with either teachers or long-term subs,” Krenka said.

The start of the four-day school week in Elko, Spring Creek and Owyhee may have helped with hiring, Krenka said. Supporters of the change said the four-day schedule would help the district retain and attract new teachers.

“It’s something that makes us stand out from everyone else, and one administrator hired said it was one of the key things he looked for in our district,” he recently told school trustees. “I know on the retention side there were people who planned to retire but decided to try it out to see how it is.”

On the other hand, there may have been some teachers who retired because they were facing the four-day week, Krenka said, so he wasn’t sure how much the change helped with teacher hiring and retention.

Eleven of the 63 are coming to the district through the alternative-to-licensing program that allows them to teach while enrolling at Great Basin College for classes so they can become fully licensed, he said. Those in the program must already have a bachelor’s degree.

The school district also offered $5,000 bonuses to regular teaching applicants who will work in West Wendover and Owyhee where it is harder to place teachers, Krenka said in a phone interview.

He said there were 32 in-district transfers and 13 critical need teachers hired. Critical need teachers are those who teach special education, elementary classes, and all classes in Owyhee. The district declares critical needs and receives state approval. That provides leeway for hiring retired teachers.

Long-term substitutes, who are licensed by the state, are one way that the school district fills vacancies, and another way is to sponsor visas for teachers to come to Elko County to teach. Krenka said the district works with immigration attorneys to use the H1B visa system.

“We sponsor them, and we pay for them to come to the U.S. to work for us,” he told school trustees. He said in the interview that the visa sponsorships “give us the opportunity to keep those people in our district for three years in lieu of signing bonuses.”

Those coming this year that are going to West Wendover and to Montello are from the Philippines and the United Kingdom, Krenka said.

One route the district took to attract teachers didn’t succeed, but career fairs still serve a purpose.

“I don’t think we had any hires from the career fairs we attended,” Krenka said, telling school trustees earlier this month that the fairs are still important because they allow the school district to show it is working to find new teachers, which in turn helps the district qualify for grants.

ECSD is also trying to attract teachers by involvement in the Nevada Teach Partnership, offering STEM scholarships to University of Nevada, Reno STEM students to teach in Elko County.

The district has enough bus drivers, too, to start the new school year. Krenka said the district’s transportation department reported enough drivers for all the buses despite a couple late job resignations.

The district always needs more drivers, he said. Anderson said that with the four-day week there should be bus drivers available for sports transportation on Fridays, which wasn’t always the case with a five-day week.

Another worry with the four-day week was shorter work hours for bus drivers, cooks, and non-certified staff, but Anderson said that “to my knowledge we haven’t had anyone who wanted to achieve their hours not achieve their hours.”

Teachers will be putting in the same hours as under a five-day week, so their salary contracts stay the same.

———

The change to a four-day week will be affecting parents who work outside the home, too, but the Boys and Girls Club is stepping up to the plate by providing full-day services on Fridays.

“The Boys and Girls Club in Elko and Spring Creek will be open every Friday now to accommodate the kids,” said Chief Executive Officer Rusty Bahr. Hours will be 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. instead of just mornings and after school.

He said the club had to add staff, and there will be additional fees but “I feel it is still less than $1 a day.”

Elko Institute for Academic Achievement will be sending students in fifth through eighth grades to the Elko Boys and Girls Club in Elko for classes four days of the week while remodeling the former Barrick Gold Corp. building for kindergarten through eighth grades, according to Vice Principal Lori Lynch. The leased site on Railroad Street is for younger students.

School lunches will continue to be free this school year, using federal American Rescue Funds, but parents are asked to fill out the eligibility forms anyway to help the district with future grants, according to Patricia Hoppe, administrator of the Nevada Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Division.

“Funding for these free school meals will expire at the end of the 2023-2024 school year. School meals will return to the National School Lunch Program standard as outlined by the USDA for the 2024-25 school year,” she said.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed a bill passed in the recent legislative session that would have extended free lunches into the 2024-2025 school year.

ECSD school menus will be available online at the district’s website.

Immunizations are required for new students, and the list of required immunizations is on the ECSD website under enrollment.

Nevada Health Centers has been hosting six walk-in clinics throughout August to meet immunization needs. The remaining clinics will be Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Aug. 30 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elko location, 762 14th St. Nevada Health Centers also will offer immunizations at the Carlin facility on Aug. 29 from 7 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

LCSD trustees approved a revised policy this year on the minimum age requirements for kindergarten and first grade, reflecting state statutes.

A child must be age 5 on or before Aug. 1 to be admitted to kindergarten, but children enrolled in a pre-kindergarten program during the 2022-23 school year may be admitted to school for the 2023-2024 school year if they turn 5 on or before the first day of school.

Children who are 6 years old on or before Aug. 1 must be admitted to kindergarten if they haven’t completed kindergarten or, if they completed kindergarten, must be admitted to first grade, according to the policy.

———

Also, for the new school year, efforts to increase safety in the schools include a new program trustees approved on Aug. 15 that will provide special alert buttons for teachers and staff that can be used for situations in classrooms, for example, and these buttons will be functional in remote schools where Wi-Fi is iffy.

“They will be carried by every staff member on campuses,” Anderson said.

The buttons are designed so they can’t be accidentally pushed, and the tracking will show usage but not track individuals, he said.

ECSD is piggybacking on a contract the Clark County School District has with Centegix for economy of scale, with the cost for five years at all sites, including installation and implementation fees, at nearly $1.09 million.

According to the company, the Centegix CrisisAlert solution was designed with an intense practical focus on saving time during all types of emergencies. It utilizes a powerful blend of hardware, software, and wireless technologies to provide an innovative crisis management platform that accelerates the critical reaction times required in an emergency.

A wearable alert badge will be issued to all employees empowering them to instantly notify appropriate personnel using two alert types: staff alert — a call for individual assistance that typically alerts responders based at the school campus for a variety of needs – and a campus-wide alert to all occupants of a need to act, such as a lockdown, with both audio and visual communications.

The new Hope Squad begins in the schools this year, as well, to provide student-to-student communications with the goal of preventing suicide. Students will take a Hope Squad class for credit and be involved in special projects.

One Elko High School student and one Spring Creek High School student died by suicide in the 2022-2023 school year, and the school district board has approved a new, thorough policy.

Another safety program, called the School Violence Prevention Project, is in the construction phase now but should be completed by the end of the next school year.

Anderson said Nevada Gold Mines donated $1 million over two years for the project, and the district received $500,000 in a federal school safety grant and a donation from the City of West Wendover. That money will be combined with money from the pay-as-you-go fund and the building site fund for safety upgrades.

“We’re piecing together millions of dollars to make safety and security upgrades across the district,” he said.

Schools will get cameras, better communication systems and digital single-point school entries.

———

ECSD is continuing efforts to reach out to students and parents through an updated district website that provides school schedules, each school’s start and end times, details on the four-day sessions, and information about an app that is new this year, called “It’s Everything ECSD, In Your Pocket!”

“Users can download the free app in the App Store or Google Play Store by simply searching Elko County School District,” said Kayla Church, communications specialist for the district. “The new app is available to everyone.”

“It’s important to mention that once downloaded, users will be prompted with the question on whether or not they would like to receive Push Notifications. I suggest parents wanting to receive alerts and notifications from their child’s school select “allow notifications,” she said.

“Once opening the app, users will be prompted by the app to select which schools they want to receive notifications from. If you have children enrolled in multiple schools, you’re able to select those,” said Church.

ESCD and individual schools already send emails to parents about school news and events, such as the change to the four-day week, teacher conferences, reports cards and more, and Anderson said that is why the district encourages all parents to provide all of their contact information.

Also ahead of the new school year, ECSD trustees approved a special revenue fund for the $64.5 million grant coming from the state general fund for construction of a new combined school in Owyhee. The Nevada Legislature approved the funding earlier this year, after learning of school conditions and a contamination plume at the school site.

Anderson said the problem with bats in the attic at the school has been resolved.

The new fund will be used only for construction of a new school at Owyhee on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation. AB519, the bill authorizing the money, also states that any money not spent specifically on the new combined school by Sept. 15, 2028, must be returned to the general fund.