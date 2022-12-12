Schools closed due to travel conditions

ELKO – Wintry road conditions prompted the Elko County School District to close schools Monday in Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin, Wells and Owyhee.

The schools were expected to open on a two-hour delay, but were closed due to hazardous road conditions.

Northern and western Elko County are under a winter weather advisory and the Ruby Mountains are under a winter storm warning as another blast of snow moves through the region.

Blowing snow prompted travel advisories on parts of Interstate 80. A crash was reported west of Winnemucca shortly after 7 a.m.

The Ruby Valley highway was completely snow-covered.

“Travel challenges will persist today as snow showers continue across most of northern and portions of central Nevada,” stated National Weather Service forecasters. “Most of the impactful snowfall will end by this evening, however light snow showers linger tonight into Tuesday.”

National Weather Service radar showed a large mass of precipitation moving toward Elko from the north on Monday morning. The forecast for Elko calls for accumulation of less than one inch Monday and less than one inch Monday night.

Cold and dry conditions are expected across the region Tuesday night through the weekend. The forecast calls for highs around 30 at the start of the week dropping to around 20 by the end of the week, with temperatures dipping below zero this weekend.