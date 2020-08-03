Schools file for rezoning

ELKO – Two Elko schools are applying to rezone property during Tuesday’s planning commission meeting.
The zoning changes could impact homeowners in the West Birch Street-Dotta Drive area and in the residential district adjacent to Elko Peace Park.
The Elko Institute of Academic Achievement is asking for a change of zoning from commercial transitional to a public, quasi-public status on an 11.38 acre parcel of undeveloped land at the northeast corner of College Avenue and Ruby Vista Drive. Plans are to build a new academy on the property.
According to Elko City Planner Cathy Laughlin, EIAA has already purchased the land.
“We are conditioning that zone amendment upon them proceeding forward with implementing the plan for the school,” said Laughlin. “Unless they are actively engaged in developing that school, that rezone won’t take place. It can be approved, but we are not going to sign the resolution unless they are actively engaged in developing that school, only because we have very little commercial land left in the City of Elko that is [in] large parcels such as this. We don’t want to get rid of commercial unless we absolutely have to.”
According to administrator Ashley Perkins, funding for the project is still being worked out.
“We don’t have any definitive plans right now,” said Perkins concerning the school’s potential move. “We have a contract here (1031 Railroad St.) for the next four years.”
“Eventually, the long term plan is to expand into two classrooms per grade,” said EIAA teacher Lori Lynch.
Ruby Mountain Acton Academy has filed for a conditional use permit on West Birch Street.
“Angie (Heguy) is currently running the Acton School out of the Girl Scout House,” Laughlin said. “She would like to relocate it to her grandmother’s house which would require a conditional use permit. We have had some contention from neighbors. We are recommending approval, but we have quite a few recommendations in there that are going to be difficult for anyone to meet.”
According to Heguy, Acton of the Rubies is a nonprofit organization affiliated with Acton Academy that provides educational resources to the community and homeschool families. The school operates from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday from September to June each year.
A letter provided with Heguy’s application states that the home at 675 West Birch St. is owned by her grandparents, Bob and Gladys Burns.
Heguy is hoping to start in the new location by September 2020.
The City of Elko Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Turquoise Room at the Elko Convention Center, 700 Moren Way.
—
School gallery: A tour of Liberty Peak Elementary
Liberty Peak Elementary
Liberty Peak Elementary - Home of the Big Horns
Liberty Peak Elementary - Pre-Kindergarten Classes
Liberty Peak Elementary - Music Room
Liberty Peak Elementary - Sport Field
Liberty Peak Elementary - First Open House
Liberty Peak Elementary - Students and Families
Liberty Peak Elementary - Educators
Liberty Peak Elementary - Classroom
Liberty Peak Elementary - Time Capsule
Liberty Peak Elementary - Open House
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.