Schools file for rezoning

The Elko Institute of Academic Achievement is asking for a change of zoning from commercial transitional to a public, quasi-public status on an 11.38 acre parcel of undeveloped land at the northeast corner of College Avenue and Ruby Vista Drive. Plans are to build a new academy on the property.

“We are conditioning that zone amendment upon them proceeding forward with implementing the plan for the school,” said Laughlin. “Unless they are actively engaged in developing that school, that rezone won’t take place. It can be approved, but we are not going to sign the resolution unless they are actively engaged in developing that school, only because we have very little commercial land left in the City of Elko that is [in] large parcels such as this. We don’t want to get rid of commercial unless we absolutely have to.”