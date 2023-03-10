ELKO – Elko County school trustees are updating a policy on student rankings and they approved policies this week on fraudulent employee expenses.

The class rankings policy will come back to the school board for a second reading on Tuesday. It is an update of a 2017 policy that states class ranking is determined by grade point average, and student transcripts will include both weighted and unweighted GPA and class rank.

“District high schools do not assign class rank designations such as valedictorian, salutatorian, summa cum laude, magna cum laude, cum laude etc.,” the policy states.

The policy lists points added for honors courses, 0.025 points; advance placement classes, 0.05 points; international baccalaureate courses, 0.05 points; and dual credit courses, 0.05 points.

The course point range for an A, or 4, is 90 to 100; a B or 3, is 80 to 89.99; a C, or 2, is 70 to 79.99; and a D, or 1, is 60 to 69.99. Below 60 is an F.

Withdrawal from a course must be done within three weeks for a W designation for withdrawal while passing on the student’s transcript, but after three weeks the withdrawal will be designated WF for withdrawal while failing.

The proposed policy states that the WF will be factored into the calculation of GPA, “unless and until the course is retaken, at which time WF shall be replaced with the letter grade earned.”

Fraud and waste tips

Three policy changes were approved on the first reading on March 6, covering expense reimbursement for staff; reporting of fraud, waste and abuse for board members and all employees; and use of credit cards.

“The finance policies approved are used in grant applications and reviewed by granting agencies,” said the district’s chief financial officer, Julie Davis, explained. “The board decided they could approve them at this week’s meeting in order to meet grant deadlines.”

She said the policies have already had a legal review and reviews by multiple departments, as well as appearing on earlier agendas but tabled.

The policy on fraud is a new one that allows for the filing and investigation of complaints for fraud, waste and/or financial abuse by board trustees, district employees and volunteers and “for the protection of good faith complainants from retaliation.”

Those filing complaints can report on a confidential basis or anonymously, but anonymous reports must include substantive information of all allocations or they won’t be investigated, according to the policy, which also states that all complaints filed through the online form or hotline will go to the Hotline Committee.

Those on the committee will be the chief financial officer, the human resources director and the communications specialist, the policy states, detailing how complaints will be handled and including a good faith requirement.

“Every hotline tip will be investigated to some extent,” Davis told the board.

The policy says any unsubstantiated allegations the committee finds to be maliciously or knowingly false “will be viewed as a potential disciplinary offense,” and any retaliation against a good-faith complainant may result in discipline that could include job termination.

The fiscal management policy is updated from 2008 and covers procedures for reimbursement of travel expenses for district employees and others doing business for the school district and calls for official expense reports and a VISA form if a credit card is used.

The updated policy states that the reasons for the revision are to update and clarify that meals are reimbursed at the standard government per diem rate, that early check-in and late check-out fees from hotels or motels are not eligible for reimbursement, and to reflect the change from Mastercard to VISA.

The policy on use of credit cards states that the reason listed for the change is that “allowing meal charges on credit cards runs the risk that meal costs paid may exceed GSA per diem rates, which is not allowable for grant funded travel and is contrary to the district’s travel policy.”