SCHS announces soccer summer camps, development league

SPRING CREEK – Registration is now open for youth soccer summer camp and developmental leagues registration hosted by the Spring Creek High School Boys Soccer team and coaches.

SCHS soccer head coach Forrest Knotts announced the school will be teaming with Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association and the Boys & Girls Club to conduct a summer camp in June for “the younger generation of soccer players" at the end of the spring season.

Summer camps for incoming third, fourth, fifth and sixth grade boys and girls in the 2022-2023 school year will be two hours a day from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 20, 21 and 22. Cost is $60 per child.

Camps will focus on skills, practice, fundamentals, speed, teamwork, games, rules, and clinical techniques to improve game play. Players will also learn skills and games to practice at home.

A developmental league is also scheduled throughout the month of July for boys entering the sixth, seventh and eighth grade in the fall. This is open to all kids who are interested, not just current soccer players.

“This is where we will develop the boys that are interested in high school soccer, to get some individual training with the coaches for an hour and train with the high school teams for an hour, three times a week,” Knotts said.

The developmental league starts July 5 and will be three days a week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Cost is $100 for the month.

The first hour of the session runs from 5-6 p.m., building on developmental skills, speed, agility, rules, teamwork and developing game play for high school-level teams. The second half from 6-7 p.m. has players learning from Spring Creek High School’s soccer team to link league development from middle to high school.

To register, click this link to Spring Creek Soccer. Cash or checks – made out to SCHS – will be accepted on the first day of each camp.

For questions, contact head coach Forrest Knots at 775-934-0472 or email fknotts@ecsdnv.net or assistant coach Ken Demick at 775-722-8144 or email at kdemick@ecsdnv.net.

