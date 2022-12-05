SCMS students celebrate Red Ribbon Week

ELKO — Students at Spring Creek Middle School joined schools across the nation by taking a stand against drugs during their very own Red Ribbon Week Oct. 31-Nov. 4.

The 2022 National Red Ribbon Week theme is Celebrate Life, Live Drug Free.

Each day students grades 6 through 8 attended various presentations from community organizations and agencies.

Principal Salli McDermott said students were celebrating making positive choices rather than poor ones which could create obstacles for them including, vaping, drugs, and alcohol.

“This year, we invited guest speakers to present topics including harmful substances, emotional wellness, as well as introducing multiple careers that would be engaging for middle schoolers. We wanted students to start considering how staying focused on their schooling and goals can help them avoid roadblocks. Introducing students to members of our community and hearing firsthand about their profession is more meaningful than when we explain them in a typical classroom setting.”

The last day of the week, students participated in pie throwing activities and ended the day with a dodgeball match against staff and the Elko County School Resource Officers.