Scotts Lake dispersed camping area on the Carson Ranger District closes on Sept. 30 to treat trees against bark beetles

Carson City, NV., Sept. 22, 2020 – The Carson Ranger District on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is spraying trees to protect them against bark beetles in the Scotts Lake dispersed camping area near Hope Valley in Alpine County, California. For public safety, this dispersed camping area will be closed starting on Wednesday, Sept. 30, and reopen no later than Thursday, Oct. 15.

“We are continuously monitoring the Forest, especially campgrounds and popular recreation areas, in order to manage forest health issues,” said Carson Ranger District Forester Annabelle Monti. “Our goal is to ensure trees stay healthy to provide aesthetic and ecological value.”

Trees were identified by staff in order to preserve the forested atmosphere of the camping area. The trees selected will be sprayed with a high-pressure mixture of an insecticide called carbaryl that targets specific bark beetles that are active in the area.

“Carbaryl is an insecticide that is harmful to humans in liquid form, and therefore the area will be closed to the public during spray operations,” added Monti. “Once the insecticide dries, it is no longer a hazard.”