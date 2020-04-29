Scout makes masks

"Some masks look rougher than others but the more I did, the easier it got," he said. "My grandma, Sheri McCarty, donated fabric for the project. She came over a few days in and helped us by adjusting the settings on our sewing machine so it was faster. She also taught me a way to have the fabric not fray when being washed.”

“I originally thought this was going to take a while because I had to do 14 hours of it, but it got easier,” Karson wrote. “We determined I could get one mask done in 15 minutes so if I got 60 done I would have my hours. It took about a week to finish the project.”

“This was a huge learning experience for me because I wasn’t very familiar with sewing machines,” Karson wrote. “I learned how to communicate better with my dad. I hope to keep these experiences with me for a while. I think what I learned will be useful in the future. [I may need] to make a blanket for someone or to just sew clothes."

"I feel proud that I was able to support my community and get one more step closer to my Eagle Rank," he added. "If it weren’t for my dad, Matt McCarty, and my grandma I wouldn’t have been able to do this.”

