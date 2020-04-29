Scout makes masks

ELKO – During the coronavirus quarantine -- a time when all schoolchildren in Nevada must remain home -- one local Boy Scout used his time to help the hospital and earn Star Scout rank.
“We are all very excited about the wonderful things our Scouts are doing to help their communities and we're thrilled to share Karson's story with you,” said Paige Wadleigh, office assistant for Boy Scouts of America in Reno.
Boy Scout Karson McCarty of Troop 850, chartered by the Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise, has been busy sewing face masks for local healthcare workers, according to Wadleigh.
Karson needed to perform 14 hours of community service to earn his Star Scout rank and a merit badge. He heard that Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital was accepting home-made face masks for their non-clinical employees. Before his school closed, Karson had been working on making aprons in his consumer sciences class.
“It was a rough start,” Karson wrote in an email. "My dad and I were having trouble figuring out the process, cutting straight lines, cutting the pieces to the right size, dealing with 'spaghetti' in the bobbin and listening to each other’s ideas about the project. Eventually we got the system down. He would cut and iron them (for safety) and I would sew them and add the strings to tie them on.
"Some masks look rougher than others but the more I did, the easier it got," he said. "My grandma, Sheri McCarty, donated fabric for the project. She came over a few days in and helped us by adjusting the settings on our sewing machine so it was faster. She also taught me a way to have the fabric not fray when being washed.”
“I originally thought this was going to take a while because I had to do 14 hours of it, but it got easier,” Karson wrote. “We determined I could get one mask done in 15 minutes so if I got 60 done I would have my hours. It took about a week to finish the project.”
“This was a huge learning experience for me because I wasn’t very familiar with sewing machines,” Karson wrote. “I learned how to communicate better with my dad. I hope to keep these experiences with me for a while. I think what I learned will be useful in the future. [I may need] to make a blanket for someone or to just sew clothes."
"I feel proud that I was able to support my community and get one more step closer to my Eagle Rank," he added. "If it weren’t for my dad, Matt McCarty, and my grandma I wouldn’t have been able to do this.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.