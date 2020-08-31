Search called off for missing paraglider south of Eureka

EUREKA – The sheriff’s office has called off the search for a well-known paraglider from New Zealand who has been missing for a week near the Eureka-Nye County border.
James “Kiwi” Johnston disappeared on Aug. 23 while flying his paraglider southwest of Eureka, where his GPS device stopped sending a signal.
The search began in Nye County but moved to the Fish Creek Range south of Eureka, with planes, drones and UAVs involved, according to the Eureka County Sheriff's Office.
Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts reported Saturday all search and rescue operations had been officially suspended.
“Extensive search efforts were exhausted, to include over 4,000 search hours” from Eureka, Nye and Washoe county sheriff’s offices, Nevada Department of Emergency Management, Civil Air Patrol, REACH, RAVEN, and “countless private citizens and pilots,” Watts said.
Helicopters and satellite image reviews concluded with no findings.
“Any new developments will be followed up on accordingly,” Watts said. “We would like to extend our sincere and deepest appreciation for our partnering agencies who helped us during this extensive search.”
Johnston, who also goes by the name Oroc, lifted off from Shoshone Mountain, near Round Mountain in Nevada and planned to fly to Wendover, according to an article in the New Zealand Herald.
He was flying with two other pilots, who raised the alarm after 24 hours of no contact with them.
The newspaper reported that Johnston is a journalist, photographer and artist who regularly flew long distances.
In November 2018 he broke his previous New Zealand overseas open distance record by flying 384 kilometers in Quixada, North Brazil.
