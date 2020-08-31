Search called off for missing paraglider south of Eureka

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA – The sheriff’s office has called off the search for a well-known paraglider from New Zealand who has been missing for a week near the Eureka-Nye County border.

James “Kiwi” Johnston disappeared on Aug. 23 while flying his paraglider southwest of Eureka, where his GPS device stopped sending a signal.

The search began in Nye County but moved to the Fish Creek Range south of Eureka, with planes, drones and UAVs involved, according to the Eureka County Sheriff's Office.

Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts reported Saturday all search and rescue operations had been officially suspended.

“Extensive search efforts were exhausted, to include over 4,000 search hours” from Eureka, Nye and Washoe county sheriff’s offices, Nevada Department of Emergency Management, Civil Air Patrol, REACH, RAVEN, and “countless private citizens and pilots,” Watts said.

Helicopters and satellite image reviews concluded with no findings.

“Any new developments will be followed up on accordingly,” Watts said. “We would like to extend our sincere and deepest appreciation for our partnering agencies who helped us during this extensive search.”