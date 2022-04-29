 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Search continues for missing California man

  • 0
Search continues for missing California man

Aidan Clune, 19, of California has been missing since Wednesday and a search is underway between Wells and Ely.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – A search involving several agencies continued Friday morning for a 19-year-old from California who went missing in Elko County two days ago.

Aidan Clune of Sonoma County is believed to have purchased fuel at a gas station in West Wendover on Wednesday evening before traveling to Wells. His mother believes his 2007 Nissan pickup may have broken down.

The vehicle was found along U.S. Highway 93 south of Wells. Sheriff’s offices in Elko and White Pine counties have been searching the area where his footprints led into the wilderness.

The Civil Air Patrol is assisting with the search by air. Also involved are Bureau of Land Management and Department of Wildlife personnel, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

Motorists along U.S. 93 should be on the lookout for a male with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. According to his mother he was believed to be wearing a black North Face coat and black, high-top sneakers.

People are also reading…

If you see Clune or have information on his whereabouts, please call Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300 or Lt. Doug Fisher at 775-777-2540.

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions of Indonesians head home for first time since pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News