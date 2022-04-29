Search continues for missing California man

ELKO – A search involving several agencies continued Friday morning for a 19-year-old from California who went missing in Elko County two days ago.

Aidan Clune of Sonoma County is believed to have purchased fuel at a gas station in West Wendover on Wednesday evening before traveling to Wells. His mother believes his 2007 Nissan pickup may have broken down.

The vehicle was found along U.S. Highway 93 south of Wells. Sheriff’s offices in Elko and White Pine counties have been searching the area where his footprints led into the wilderness.

The Civil Air Patrol is assisting with the search by air. Also involved are Bureau of Land Management and Department of Wildlife personnel, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

Motorists along U.S. 93 should be on the lookout for a male with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. According to his mother he was believed to be wearing a black North Face coat and black, high-top sneakers.

If you see Clune or have information on his whereabouts, please call Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300 or Lt. Doug Fisher at 775-777-2540.

