Search continues for missing Osino man

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for a missing Osino man, after the remains of a woman he was living with were found in the hills north of Elko.

Elizabeth “Beth” Agee-Morrison and Doug Hegge were reported missing a year ago at approximately the same time and were reported to have been together. Relatives stated that their residence had been cleaned out.

Human remains found Sept. 17 in the Adobe Range were identified as Agee-Morrison.

Details of the autopsy findings are not being released at this time, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Nick Czegledi.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” he said.

The sheriff’s office will be assisted by the Nevada Investigation Division in continuing the search for Hegge.

“We’re moving forward in a criminal manner,” Czegledi said, and "people of interest" are being investigated.

Anyone with information regarding either person is asked to contact a tip line at 775-748-1684.

