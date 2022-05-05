Search for missing 19-year-old enters second week

ELKO – The search for a missing 19-year-old from California entered its second week Thursday in a remote part of southern Elko County.

Aidan Clune of Sonoma County was driving on U.S. Highway 93 south of Wells when he left his pickup and walked into the hills, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. Searchers from several agencies have been following tracks by ground and air.

“They have followed Aidan’s tracks for over 10 air miles through the rough terrain,” stated Undersheriff Justin Ames, but the actual ground they covered has probably been twice that distance.

The footprints are becoming harder to find and officials have reduced the size of the team looking for him, but they plan to conduct another large search effort on Saturday, Ames said Thursday. Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza has been involved in the search on horseback, and dogs have been used as well.

Also searching are members of the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Fish and Game, BLM Rangers, Elko County Search and Rescue, Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, the Civil Air Patrol, and volunteer searchers.

The sheriff’s office has not specified the exact location of the search, but will do so after Saturday’s effort if Clune has not been found by then.

With improving weather conditions, his mother wants the public to know that her son has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. He was believed to be wearing a black North Face coat and black, high-top sneakers.

Anyone who has seen Clune or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300 or the sheriff’s office at 775-738-3421.

