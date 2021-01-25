Search for missing man underway in eastern Elko County

ELKO – The search for a missing North Las Vegas man has moved to the northeastern corner of the state after his pickup was found abandoned near West Wendover.

John Thomas Callen, 76, was reported missing by family after he was last seen at a convenience store near his home on Jan. 4. Officials say Callen suffers from dementia and may be endangered, according to a report from KLAS-TV.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that Callen’s vehicle was found in the eastern part of the county last Thursday, and an investigation into Callen’s whereabouts was opened.

Elko County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Search and Rescue members, West Wendover Police Department, along with canine teams from the Great Basin K9 Search and Rescue have been conducting searches.

Anyone with information on Callen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300 or Lt. Doug Fisher 775-777-2540.

