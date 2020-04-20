Search underway for missing man near Eureka

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EUREKA -- A search is underway for a missing California man after the vehicle he was driving was found near Eureka, Nevada.

Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts said Samual Donato, 21, of Huntington Beach was last seen by his family on April 13.

“Samual has recently been depressed, and told his family he was going surfing,” said the announcement. He was driving his father’s vehicle, which was located outside Eureka.

Donato is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 145 pounds.

Eureka County Search & Rescue have been searching the area where the vehicle was found.

“Please give responders and searchers room to work and avoid the area,” Watts said.

Anyone with information regarding Donato’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office at 775-237-5330.

