Search underway for photo of fallen WWII serviceman from Elko

ELKO — A nonprofit group that digitally memorializes fallen service members of World War II is only missing one photo to complete its collection of Nevadans who are honored in a biennial ceremony at the Netherlands American Cemetery.

Stories Behind the Stars is asking Elko residents to help in the search for a picture of Haskell Glen “Happy” Sexton, who was killed in Germany near the end of the war while serving in the Ninth Army Medical Corps.

Sexton worked as a barber in Elko beginning in 1936 until he moved to Hawaii where he was engaged in defense work in 1942. He entered the armed forces on May 5, 1943. Word of his death was received in Elko on March 29, 1945.

According to news articles at the time, Sexton was born in Grandfield, Oklahoma in May 1911. He married Leah Phillips Sexton in Las Vegas in June 1937. She was employed at the business office of the Elko Telephone and Telegraph Co.

Sexton was survived by his wife, his parents Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Sexton, daughter Barbara of Boise, and sister Mrs. Vesper Howard of Burney, California.

In a letter received by his wife shortly before his death, he told of having visited with Elkoans Casey Santochi, Russell Knapp and Wilbur Grover.

