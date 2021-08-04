Search underway for photo of fallen WWII serviceman from Elko

ELKO — A nonprofit group that digitally memorializes fallen service members of World War II is only missing one photo to complete its collection of Nevadans who are honored in a biennial ceremony at the Netherlands American Cemetery.
Stories Behind the Stars is asking Elko residents to help in the search for a picture of Haskell Glen “Happy” Sexton, who was killed in Germany near the end of the war while serving in the Ninth Army Medical Corps.
Sexton worked as a barber in Elko beginning in 1936 until he moved to Hawaii where he was engaged in defense work in 1942. He entered the armed forces on May 5, 1943. Word of his death was received in Elko on March 29, 1945.
According to news articles at the time, Sexton was born in Grandfield, Oklahoma in May 1911. He married Leah Phillips Sexton in Las Vegas in June 1937. She was employed at the business office of the Elko Telephone and Telegraph Co.
Sexton was survived by his wife, his parents Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Sexton, daughter Barbara of Boise, and sister Mrs. Vesper Howard of Burney, California.
In a letter received by his wife shortly before his death, he told of having visited with Elkoans Casey Santochi, Russell Knapp and Wilbur Grover.
All three men are buried in Elko, as are Leah Sexton and her siblings.
Stories Behind the Stars works with more than a thousand people from over a dozen countries, and focuses on Europe. Photos of the fallen are posted in the Netherlands cemetery for the biennial event, according to Scott Rayl, a communications liaison for the group.
Rayl said there may be a photo of all four of the Elko men together in uniform, and his organization hopes to “permanently memorialize at least four Elko soldiers for four longstanding Elko families.”
“Our goal is to get someone related to each of the fallen, whether by blood, hometown proximity, unit affiliation, anything, to write vignettes of roughly 600-1,000 words,” he said. “Whatever the size, this personalized touch revitalizes the fallen’s memory allowing them to continue to exist in our living memory and we hope to ensure their legacy in the world they helped create.”
Stories Behind the Stars has worked with other groups on projects such as the National D-Day Memorial, the Pearl Harbor Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.
Further information is available at storiesbehindthestars.com.