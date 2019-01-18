ELKO -- Season passes for Elko’s Ruby View Golf Course may be going up $25 for singles and senior singles in 2019, but greens fees and rental of golf carts would stay the same.
Elko City Council is slated to act on the proposed increase for season passes at its 4 p.m. meeting Jan. 22.
The proposed resolution shows that the single season pass will go from $675 to $700, and the pass for those 65 and older will be $575, up from $550. However, there is no change for the $275 young adult pass for those 19-20 years old.
In a break for those under 19, season passes will drop from $175 to $100, according to the proposed fee schedule recommended by the Golf Course Financial Advisory Committee on Dec. 17.
“We discounted the junior season pass to encourage more youth participation. This is a great deal for 18 and under, hoping that we see an increase in participation,” Parks and Recreation Director James Wiley said in an email.
Punch card rates go down, too, from $424 to $212 for 12 nine-hole rounds.
Ruby View’s season passes went up for the 2018 season from $650 to $675, and senior passes increased from $525 to $550. Greens fees didn’t go up last year, nor did cart rentals.
Wiley said the 2019 increase in the season passes “is consistent with previous years, just trying to keep up with the cost of doing business.”
Green fees for Saturdays, Sundays and holidays will remain $25 for nine holes before 3 p.m. and $22 for nine holes after 3 p.m. Green fees for 18 holes will continue at $39, and conversion from nine to 18 holes will cost $21.
Weekdays, green fees will continue at $22 for nine holes, $17 for conversion from nine to 18 holes, and $17 for seniors playing nine holes, with a conversion cost of $12. Junior rates for nine holes will be $13, with a conversion to 18 holes costing $8. For 18 holes, the fee is $33, but $23 for senior citizens and $16 for juniors through age 18.
Golf cart rentals will stay at $11 for nine holes, with rider; $16 for 18 holes; and $10 for conversion from nine to 18 holes.
Storage for golf carts also remains the same at $630 inside for electric carts, and $205 outside for electric carts. Storage for gas carts continues at $580 inside and $180 outside.
A discount of $300 for inside storage of carts is provided for holders of season passes, but there is a limit of one season pass discount per space, according to the proposed resolution.
The annual trail fee of $210 per owner of a golf cart continues, as does the $20 daily trail fee paid by daily users.
