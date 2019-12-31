Second Amendment rights top story in Elko County

The fight to protect Second Amendment rights was the top Elko County story in 2019.
Aitor Narvaiza, who had 23 years of experience with the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, was sworn in as the new sheriff on Jan. 7. At the Feb. 20 Elko County Commission meeting, Narvaiza talked with the commissioners about his concerns about Nevada Senate Bill 143, which deals with background checks for gun purchasers. The commissioners were planning to vote on a resolution to become a Second Amendment sanctuary county on March 20. Narvaiza said he had been hearing from other counties and from a lot of Elko County residents. Talking about the March 20 meeting Narvaiza said, “There should be a very good turnout, and a lot of support.”
That may have been an understatement. A standing-room-only, applauding, cheering crowd of around 200 people filled the commissioners’ meeting room March 20.
“The support is overwhelming,” Commissioner Rex Steninger said. “I’ve been on the commission for four years now, and I haven’t seen one thousandth of this interest.”
The commissioners approved the resolution, which said the commissioners support the sheriff “in the exercise of his sound discretion to not enforce any unconstitutional firearms laws against any citizen …”
In April the Brady gun control lobbying organization asked for copies of all communications and legal analyses regarding the Second Amendment sanctuary resolution. The county provided documentation, but nothing further seemed to come from that request.
Second Amendment rights came back into the news later in the year. The county’s Second Amendment sanctuary resolution was passed in response to the Nevada Senate bill on background checks. A “red flag” law, which allows judges to order that a person’s guns should be taken away because the person is deemed to be threatening to themselves or others, was later approved by the state legislature and was signed into law on June 14. Narvaiza said in December that allowing law enforcement to take someone’s guns away just based on an allegation is “very unconstitutional.”
Both the background check law and the “red flag” law are set to go into effect at the start of 2020.
Ammoland.com reported in November that over 230 counties, towns and cities in the United States have now passed Second Amendment sanctuary ordinances.
150th anniversary
Elko County celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2019. The Nevada legislature created Elko County by splitting it off from Lander County on March 5, 1869.
At the March 6, 2019 county commission meeting there was a celebration of the anniversary. The Elko High School Choraliers sang, Jan Petersen shared some Elko County history, and birthday cake was served. Commission Delmo Andreozzi read a proclamation which said, “whereas Elko County even today follows in the footsteps of our founding fathers by maintaining the fierce traditions and standards set back in 1869 and strives to protect a way of life that is best for our citizens, now therefore be it resolved that the Elko County board of commissioners do hereby celebrate the 150th birthday of Elko County, recognizing the traditions, beliefs and independence the county strives to maintain and defend, and encourages our residents to observe this historic event with events throughout the remainder of this year.”
Travel Management Plan
March 20 was a big day in the commissioners’ meeting room. After the discussion of the Second Amendment sanctuary resolution, which filled the room with around 200 people, the commissioners spent about an hour discussing the travel management planning process the Bureau of Land Management had recently begun for the Charleston Travel Management Area north of Elko. The commissioners and several members of the public who stayed after the Second Amendment discussion talked with BLM personnel about the travel management planning process. The commissioners approved a motion to “address a letter to the local field office and state management offices expressing concerns about the necessity for this Travel Management Plan and encouraging the agency to instead work on specific problems related to whatever is out there and work with the county on finding solutions to those problems.”
Presidential popular vote
At their March 6 meeting, the commissioners discussed Nevada Assembly Bill 186. This bill was part of an attempt to make an end-run around the Electoral College system by having states agree to give their electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote, rather than to the candidate who receives the most votes statewide. Similar legislation had passed in 11 other states, and was being considered by additional states.
At the March 6 Elko County Commission meeting, five members of the public spoke passionately about the need to take a stand against AB186. The commissioners approved a resolution strongly objecting to the legislation.
AB186 was approved by the Nevada Assembly on April 16 and by the Nevada Senate on May 21, but it was vetoed by Gov. Steve Sisolak on May 30. In a statement Sisolak said, “Over the past several weeks, my office has heard from thousands of Nevadans across the state urging me to weigh the state’s role in our national elections. … In cases like this, where Nevada’s interests could diverge from the interests of large states, I will always stand up for Nevada.”
A bill for fighting fires
Fighting fires is expensive. When the county commissioners got a new bill for the county’s participation in the Nevada Wildland Fire Protection Program in April, they said the county couldn’t afford it.
John Christopherson of the Nevada Division of Forestry and State Fire Management Officer Ron Bollier told the commissioners at their April 3 meeting that a formula has now been developed to determine how much each county should pay for their participation in the Wildland Fire Protection Program. Christopherson said NDF wanted the county to increase the amount it pays for fire protection services from $400,000 to $1.15 million per year.
“We have to fight this; we don’t have a choice,” Commissioner Jon Karr said. “We can’t afford this.”
The amount which NDF has been paying each year to fight fires in Elko County is actually a lot more than $1.15 million. Christopherson and Bollier said over the past six years the average amount the Wildland Fire Protection Program has paid to fight fires on private or local government lands in Elko County has been about $2.35 million per year. In 2018 the costs reached a new high, totaling an estimated $7 million. These are just the costs of the fires on private and local government lands which Elko County would be liable for; federal and state agencies pay when fires burn federal and state lands.
In 2018 the commissioners approved an 8.8 percent property tax increase to fund the Elko County Fire Protection District. This is bringing in about $3.3 million per year, Elko County Assistant Manager and Chief Financial Officer Cash Minor said. This money has been used to fund the Fire Protection District and to pay $400,000 to the NDF.
After further discussion following the April 3 meeting, the commissioners and the NDF agreed in May that the county will increase the amount it pays to participate in the Wildland Fire Protection Program from $400,000 to $600,000 per year, rather than to $1.15 million.
Pay raise
The commissioners approved a 3 percent across-the-board pay hike for county employees beginning July 1 – the first raise for county employees in three years.
The pay boost will cost the county about $625,000, Minor said. He said the county is able to afford it because “we had a little surprise. Sales taxes were up and so were net proceeds (of mines).”
Jarbidge road dispute resolved
There wasn’t much fanfare, but a road dispute that started 21 years ago, and that made national news 19 years ago, finally appeared to come to a resolution at the May 1 commissioner meeting.
Jarbidge’s South Canyon Road was partially washed out by the Jarbidge River in 1995. That later led to conflicts over the status of the road. On July 4, 2000, hundreds of protesters from Elko County and Idaho and around the country gathered in Jarbidge and used ropes to move a bolder the Forest Service had put into place to block the road.
One of the issues at stake is what makes a road an RS 2477 road. The agreement the Elko County commissioners approved on May 1 set aside the RS 2477 issue and had the Forest Service grant the county an easement over the South Canyon Road. The county does not have to disavow its claim that South Canyon Road is an RS 2477 road – an issue which has never been settled in court.
Three members of the public at the May 1 meeting expressed their opposition to the commissioners approving the easement agreement with the Forest Service.
Four of the five commissioners voted to approve the agreement. Commissioner Demar Dahl voted against it.
“I think that we can pretend that we won, and we can jump up and down all we want,” Dahl said. But he said he thought approving the road agreement was “a mistake.”
Mobile command post
This summer Elko County received a mobile command post which can be used as an emergency incident command station at locations around the region.
The 32-foot-long, 2004 Freightliner Major Incident Response Vehicle originally cost $340,000. It was acquired by the Nevada Division of Investigation through a Homeland Security Grant, but it was never used much and it has only a little over 10,000 miles on it. It was given to Elko County free of charge. It will be outfitted with new radios.
“I’m just excited to receive it and get it ready,” Elko County Emergency Manager Annette Kerr said.
New gate law
A discussion at the Sept. 4 county commissioner meeting about roads that provide access to public lands led to some disagreements.
State Sen. Ira Hansen, R-Sparks, was back in Elko County for further discussion of SB316, the bill he sponsored which makes it a misdemeanor for landowners to block access to a public road. The new law went into effect July 1.
The commissioners and Hansen do appear to have a lot of agreement on the basic issue that landowners cannot block access to public roads. However, they have disagreements on what to do about it.
Hansen said in most cases it will be fairly easy for Elko County to prove that a road is an RS 2477 public road, and that the new law - by making it a crime to block access to public land - will get many landowners to simply take the locks off of gates.
Elko County Deputy District Attorney Rand Greenburg, however, said it can often be difficult to prove that a road is an RS 2477 road.
After back-and-forth discussion, Commissioner Cliff Eklund said, “I think it’s an easy fix, but it’s going to take cooperation on both sides. Nobody wants to see their property destroyed by irresponsible people. And wanting to know who’s on their property and who’s crossing their property, I don’t think that’s unreasonable. But still I think we need to figure out a way to work so the public has access to the public lands.”
Next Generation 911
For many years people in Elko County have been talking about upgrading the county’s 911 system to more modern technology which will offer a lot of advantages, including providing the dispatchers with location information.
About three years ago that the commissioners approved the formation of a 911 Advisory Board and a 911 surcharge of 25 cents per month on every phone line in Elko County to get things moving forward with a 911 upgrade for the county.
After a lot of meetings, research, consulting and fundraising, everything finally came together this fall. At their Sept. 18 meeting the Elko County commissioners approved a contract with NGA911 LLC for the installation and maintenance of a Next Generation 911 system in Elko County.
Ben Reed, who recently retired as Elko police chief and chairman of the county’s 911 Advisory Board, said it will take about six months to build the database and get all the hardware and software installed at the three dispatch centers in the county, so the Next Generation 911 system for Elko County should be ready to go live in the spring of 2020.
More jury trials
At their Oct. 16 meeting the Elko County commissioners agreed to authorize funding for four new positions to conduct jury trials in misdemeanor domestic violence cases.
The Nevada Supreme Court ruled in September that defendants facing misdemeanor domestic violence charges can request a jury trial because of the potential loss of gun rights under the state’s new “red flag” law.
The decision sent justice courts and district attorney offices statewide scrambling to find a solution to handle more cases.
In Elko County, the decision affects the four justice courts located in Carlin, Elko, Wells and West Wendover.
Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram said there were about 300 domestic battery cases pending in Elko County.
The commissioners said there seemed to be no alternative to providing more staffing and funding to handle the increased number of jury trials.
Targeted grazing
At their Oct. 16 meeting the county commissioners accepted an invitation from the Bureau of Land Management to become a cooperating agency on a study of targeted grazing which was set to begin in November. Targeted grazing can help to reduce the amount of cheatgrass and other grasses that fuel wildfires.
“There are really not a lot of downsides to it,” Elko County Natural Resources Director Curtis Moore said of joining the study.
“I’m glad that they’re doing the targeted grazing finally,” Commissioner Dema Dahl said. “What I don’t understand is why they don’t do it across the board … I think it’s obvious that it’s going to work.”
Opioid lawsuit
At their Oct. 16 meeting the county commissioners approved a motion to do nothing and remain part of a nationwide class action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers.
On Sept. 12, a judge in Cleveland took an unprecedented step and said all cities and counties will be class members in the lawsuit unless they opt out.
Some of the commissioners were reluctant to remain class members in the lawsuit.
“I really don’t believe in holding the manufacturers of something responsible for the misuse of whatever they produced,” Commissioner Rex Steninger said.
However, if the lawsuit is successful, Elko County might receive somewhere in the range of an estimated $100,000.
“I think we’ve got a responsibility to the taxpayers,” Steninger said. “That’s $100,000 that they don’t have to pay.”
Some people are advising counties to opt out of the nationwide lawsuit, because then they might be able to join other lawsuits against opioid manufacturers that might bring bigger settlements. Steninger and other commissioner said they were not interested in following that advice.
County Health Department
Plans are going to be developed for creating an Elko County Health Department that supporters say will boost response times for a health crisis, such as the salmonella outbreak in Elko in March, but final action to set up the department will be up to the Elko County commissioners.
The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services currently responds to disease outbreaks in Elko County, but having a county health department could speed up the response time.
Elko County Transit Coordinator Abby Wheeler said at the commissioners’ Nov. 6 meeting that the state wants the county to have its own health department.
The Elko County Board of Health voted to go ahead with preparing the plans for a county health department, but County Commissioner Rex Steninger cautioned he was reluctantly approving the motion because of concerns the county may not be able to afford to establish a health department.