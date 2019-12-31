Second Amendment rights top story in Elko County

Second Amendment rights came back into the news later in the year. The county’s Second Amendment sanctuary resolution was passed in response to the Nevada Senate bill on background checks. A “red flag” law, which allows judges to order that a person’s guns should be taken away because the person is deemed to be threatening to themselves or others, was later approved by the state legislature and was signed into law on June 14. Narvaiza said in December that allowing law enforcement to take someone’s guns away just based on an allegation is “very unconstitutional.”

Both the background check law and the “red flag” law are set to go into effect at the start of 2020.

Ammoland.com reported in November that over 230 counties, towns and cities in the United States have now passed Second Amendment sanctuary ordinances.

150th anniversary

Elko County celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2019. The Nevada legislature created Elko County by splitting it off from Lander County on March 5, 1869.