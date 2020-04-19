Second coronavirus death reported in Humboldt County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Humboldt County reported its second coronavirus death on Saturday, and one new confirmed case on Sunday.

The new case is a man in his 50s who had contact with a previously reported case. He is self-isolating at home. The patient who dies is a man in his 60s who was among previously announced cases.

The county’s first death was a man in his 40s on April 13.

Humboldt County now has a total of 27 cases, with four of them hospitalized and five recovered.

Humboldt County Health Officer Charles Dr. Stringham said, “I ask that every single person in our community join with me in our aggressive fight against this virus. If you are not yet engaged in doing the right things, all of us desperately need your help!”

Stringham asked that everyone stay at least six feet away from others, wash their hands frequently, and wear a mask in public at all times. “If every single person does this, we will stop this virus,” he said.

Elko County remains at 12 cases with one death.

Statewide deaths have risen to 158, The Nevada Independent reported Sunday. There are a total of 3,725 coronavirus cases in 12 of Nevada’s 17 counties.