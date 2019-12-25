Second kidnapping suspect sentenced to 14 years

ELKO – An Elko man who took part in kidnapping two women, leading to a manhunt in Spring Creek a year ago, was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison this week.
Matthew Milo Kennah, 36, pleaded guilty to second degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon, both Category “B” felonies, in Elko District Court.
District Judge Al Kacin sentenced him Monday to 2 to 12 years for count one and 12 to 30 months on count two. He was ordered to serve both sentences consecutively for an aggregate of 5 to 14 and a half years in prison.
He was given credit for 237 days served in the Elko County Jail.
Kennah was arrested May 1 as a suspect in a scheme that led to the abduction of two women, one of whom was dating a man who was friends with Kennah and John Glen Hebel.
According to court documents, the man told Kennah and Hebel he believed his girlfriend stole some money from a hiding place.
The woman and her friend were kidnapped at gunpoint the morning of Aug. 30, and released unharmed on Boyd-Kennedy Road a few hours later.
After the women were found, a manhunt was launched by the Elko County Sheriff’s Department for the suspects. A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper spotted the vehicle identified by the women and started a chase through the Spring Creek area, but called it off due to public safety concerns.
The vehicle was discovered abandoned on Pleasant Valley Road.
Around that time, the Owl Creek wildfire broke out and the man was apprehended less than 100 yards away from it.
Elko County Fire Protection District was unable to determine the cause of blaze, which blackened more than a thousand acres at the base of the Ruby Mountains.
Hebel was arrested about five months later and convicted of three category “B” felonies, including conspiracy to commit first degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and principal to eluding a police officer. He was sentenced to up to 12 years in prison by District Judge Nancy Porter on July 1.
At the time of Kennah’s arrest, he was booked on kidnapping in the first degree, robbery with a deadly weapon, and two counts of coercion with force or threat of force. He was later charged with assault with the use of a deadly weapon and owning or possessing a firearm by a prohibited person.
Some of the charges were dropped in an October plea agreement.
No one else has been arrested or charged in the incident.