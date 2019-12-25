Second kidnapping suspect sentenced to 14 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After the women were found, a manhunt was launched by the Elko County Sheriff’s Department for the suspects. A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper spotted the vehicle identified by the women and started a chase through the Spring Creek area, but called it off due to public safety concerns.

The vehicle was discovered abandoned on Pleasant Valley Road.

Around that time, the Owl Creek wildfire broke out and the man was apprehended less than 100 yards away from it.

Elko County Fire Protection District was unable to determine the cause of blaze, which blackened more than a thousand acres at the base of the Ruby Mountains.

Hebel was arrested about five months later and convicted of three category “B” felonies, including conspiracy to commit first degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and principal to eluding a police officer. He was sentenced to up to 12 years in prison by District Judge Nancy Porter on July 1.