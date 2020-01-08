Second Spring Creek roundabout proposed

“We believe it’s an improvement needed today, with or without our project,” Krater said of the roundabout, “because of development on the other side of the [highway].”

Krater pointed to the expansion of Dotty’s Casino and construction of a Maverik convenience store and gas station increasing traffic in the area. Boyd-Kennedy Road also links to a frontage road that leads to Spring Creek Middle School and Spring Creek High School.

The project was brought to the attention of NDOT to help manage and provide funding for the roundabout, which could cost about $1.3 million, depending on the final review from NDOT, Krater said.

Krater said the design of the roundabout has begun, and there is a bid from United Construction Co. However, the County will need the information before moving forward.

“The County has to do its due diligence. Nothing is guaranteed,” Krater said. “I think we’re hopeful we can work together and get it done.”

Spring Creek’s first roundabout was constructed in the summer of 2010 at the intersections of Lamoille Highway and Spring Creek and Licht parkways. A $1.9 million contract for the project was awarded to Eagle Peak Rock & Paving.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.