Second Spring Creek roundabout proposed

ELKO – Could a new roundabout appear on Lamoille Highway by the end of the year?
Ruby Vista Ranch is proposing a joint project with Nevada Department of Transportation to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Lamoille Highway and Boyd-Kennedy Road.
Elko County Commissioners were being asked Wednesday to direct county staff to look into the project and bring the information back to commissioners at a later date, said County Manager Rob Stokes.
“The proposal is to look at a roundabout that would serve Lamoille Highway and Boyd-Kennedy, and Ruby Vista thinks that would provide some benefits for traffic management and pedestrian traffic because the development will be on the opposite side of the highway,” Stokes explained.
Ruby Vista is also proposing to pay for the County’s portion of costs for the roundabout.
For now, the Commissioners would be approving a “fact-finding hunt” and look at the information at a later date, Stokes said.
Developer Ken Krater, who said he has been working on this project since 2006, is hoping to break ground for single-family homes on the Ruby Vista planned community off Lamoille Highway. Eventually, the development would include 4,000 homes constructed within 25 years.
“We believe it’s an improvement needed today, with or without our project,” Krater said of the roundabout, “because of development on the other side of the [highway].”
Krater pointed to the expansion of Dotty’s Casino and construction of a Maverik convenience store and gas station increasing traffic in the area. Boyd-Kennedy Road also links to a frontage road that leads to Spring Creek Middle School and Spring Creek High School.
The project was brought to the attention of NDOT to help manage and provide funding for the roundabout, which could cost about $1.3 million, depending on the final review from NDOT, Krater said.
Krater said the design of the roundabout has begun, and there is a bid from United Construction Co. However, the County will need the information before moving forward.
“The County has to do its due diligence. Nothing is guaranteed,” Krater said. “I think we’re hopeful we can work together and get it done.”
Spring Creek’s first roundabout was constructed in the summer of 2010 at the intersections of Lamoille Highway and Spring Creek and Licht parkways. A $1.9 million contract for the project was awarded to Eagle Peak Rock & Paving.