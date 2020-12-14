Second weekend storm leaves 3 inches of snow

ELKO – Hazardous driving conditions were possible Monday morning on all northeastern Nevada highways, except Interstate 80 between Elko and Carlin, and U.S. Highway 93 north of Winecup.

There were no major accidents, unlike Saturday morning.

Chains or snow tires were required on the Eureka and Crescent Valley highways, along with portions of U.S. 50.

Three inches of snow were reported in Elko and Winnemucca, doubling up on Friday night's amount in some locations.

The winter weather advisory was set to expire at 10 a.m. Monday, followed by clearing skies and highs in the mid-30s.

The next winter storm system is expected to arrive Wednesday night with snow continuing into Thursday.

