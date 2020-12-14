 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second weekend storm leaves 3 inches of snow
0 comments
top story

Second weekend storm leaves 3 inches of snow

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ruby Valley

The Ruby Valley Highway was partially snow and ice-covered around 7 a.m. Monday morning.

 NDOT

ELKO – Hazardous driving conditions were possible Monday morning on all northeastern Nevada highways, except Interstate 80 between Elko and Carlin, and U.S. Highway 93 north of Winecup.

There were no major accidents, unlike Saturday morning.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Chains or snow tires were required on the Eureka and Crescent Valley highways, along with portions of U.S. 50.

Three inches of snow were reported in Elko and Winnemucca, doubling up on Friday night's amount in some locations.

The winter weather advisory was set to expire at 10 a.m. Monday, followed by clearing skies and highs in the mid-30s.

The next winter storm system is expected to arrive Wednesday night with snow continuing into Thursday.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Allan Stefka, Elko County School District Clerk of Works - Dec.9, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News