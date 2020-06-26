Secret Pass Highway closed Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Secret Pass Highway closed on Monday

CARSON CITY — The Secret Pass Highway will be closed near mile marker 1 at Halleck on Monday as a railroad crossing is replaced.

The road will be closed at the southern railroad crossing furthest from Interstate 80 in Halleck from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 29 as railroad track is replaced.

The route connects to Interstate 80 between Elko and Wells and heads southwest to the Ruby Mountains.

No travel will be allowed across the railroad tracks in either direction. Community members and drivers are asked to make arrangements to use alternate routes if needed for the day.

State road updates are available at nevadadot.com or by calling 775-888-7000.

