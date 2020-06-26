Secret Pass Highway closed Monday
0 comments
top story

Secret Pass Highway closed Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Secret Pass
Google Maps

Secret Pass Highway closed on Monday

CARSON CITY — The Secret Pass Highway will be closed near mile marker 1 at Halleck on Monday as a railroad crossing is replaced.

The road will be closed at the southern railroad crossing furthest from Interstate 80 in Halleck from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 29 as railroad track is replaced.

The route connects to Interstate 80 between Elko and Wells and heads southwest to the Ruby Mountains.

No travel will be allowed across the railroad tracks in either direction. Community members and drivers are asked to make arrangements to use alternate routes if needed for the day.

State road updates are available at nevadadot.com or by calling 775-888-7000.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two more COVID-19 cases reported
Local

Two more COVID-19 cases reported

ELKO – Elko County reported two new positive COVID-19 cases and released an infection count for six county populations on Wednesday evening.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Thundersnow in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News