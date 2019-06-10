{{featured_button_text}}
Secret Pass
CARSON CITY – The Secret Pass Highway will be closed near the Halleck exit June 12 as a railroad crossing is replaced.

State Route 229 will be closed at the southern railroad crossing furthest from Interstate 80 in Halleck between 5:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. as Union Pacific Railroad repairs railroad track.

The route connects Interstate 80 between Elko and Wells to U.S. 93 south of Wells, cutting between the Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range.

No travel will be allowed across the railroad tracks in either direction. Residents and drivers are asked to make arrangements to use alternate routes if needed for the day.

State road updates are available at nevadadot.com or by calling 775-888-7000.

