CARSON CITY – State Route 229 will be closed near Halleck on May 5 as a railroad crossing is replaced.
The highway will be closed at the northern railroad crossing closest to Interstate 80 in Halleck between 5:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. as Union Pacific Railroad replaces railroad track.
The route connects to Interstate 80 between Elko and Wells and heads southeast between the Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range.
No travel will be allowed across the railroad tracks in either direction, and community members and drivers are asked to make arrangements to use alternate routes if needed for the day.
State road updates are available at nevadadot.com or by calling 775-888-7000.
