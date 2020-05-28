Security system on its way to Spring Creek amenities

Some of the details are still in the planning stages, Park said, but the goal is to monitor all facilities simultaneously and track usage of each amenity. Data gathered will be used for future state and federal grants that fund amenity upgrades and maintenance.

“It allows us to know the number of users, and understand who the users are in the event of vandalism or something else that takes place at a certain time,” Park explained. "We can look at the security record to determine who the users were and find out who was there, what they saw, and what they know.”

Over the years, graffiti and property damage has been frustrating to property owners, whose dues cover the maintenance and upkeep of the HOA’s various facilities, Park said.

Larger areas, such as the sports complex and Marina, have also had motorists doing donuts in the field, which destroys turf and sprinklers.

Having some restrictions would discourage potential vandalism, Park said, but walk-through traffic would remain open.

“We get complaints from Spring Creek members about people who are either members or not members abusing the facilities and acting in ways that are not conducive to a neighborly environment,” Park said. “This helps us to identify some of that as well.”