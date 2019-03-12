ELKO – Mountain City Highway traffic was reduced to one lane Tuesday night after a semi blocked traffic on Adobe Summit.
A snow squall swept through the region around sunset, causing wintry driving conditions on the highway north of Elko.
Traffic delays could last until 11 p.m., according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.
NDOT posted a chain or snow tire requirement for Adobe Summit.
No adverse conditions were reported on highways other the Mountain City and Tuscarora.
