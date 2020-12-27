 Skip to main content
Semi burns along US 93 in McGill
Semi burns along US 93 in McGill

Truck fire

The remains of a burned-out semi-truck trailer sit along U.S. Highway 93 in the heart of downtown McGill on Saturday.

 COURTESY RUDY HERNDON

MCGILL – A semi-truck trailer burned along U.S. Highway 93 in the heart of downtown McGill early Christmas morning.

The front of the McGill Club sustained significant damage, as did the neighboring fronts of the buildings to the north, according to adjacent building owner Rudy Herndon.

“The fire itself does not appear to have damaged the historic McGill Theatre, which I purchased late last year,” he said. A new membrane roof was installed on the theater last year.

Herndon said the truck appeared to be carrying a load of "Panda Express" plastic bags.

There were no reports of injuries.

