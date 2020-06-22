Semi crashes near Carlin tunnel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — A tractor-trailer slid off the side of Interstate 80 on Monday morning.

A single-occupant, tractor-trailer traveling eastbound drove off the shoulder and came to a stop off the side of the freeway just before 6 a.m.

“We don’t know what caused the wreck,” said Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Natalie Hernandez. “It occurred near mile-marker 288, about three miles east of the tunnel.”

The NHP NC East (Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East) Twitter page stated the vehicle was “facing the wrong way on the shoulder.”

“We had one lane shut down, and the only time the freeway was completely closed was when the tow truck was hooking up to the semi, so it wasn’t shut down for very long,” Hernandez said. “The trailer did not breach the truck. There were no injuries.”

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.