Semi crashes near Carlin tunnel
Semi crashes near Carlin tunnel

Tractor-trailer crash

Tow trucks attempt to pull a tractor-trailer back onto the eastbound travel lane of Interstate 80. The semi crashed just before 6 a.m. Monday near mile-marker 288, about three miles east of the Carlin Tunnel.

ELKO — A tractor-trailer slid off the side of Interstate 80 on Monday morning.

A single-occupant, tractor-trailer traveling eastbound drove off the shoulder and came to a stop off the side of the freeway just before 6 a.m.

“We don’t know what caused the wreck,” said Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Natalie Hernandez. “It occurred near mile-marker 288, about three miles east of the tunnel.”

The NHP NC East (Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East) Twitter page stated the vehicle was “facing the wrong way on the shoulder.”

“We had one lane shut down, and the only time the freeway was completely closed was when the tow truck was hooking up to the semi, so it wasn’t shut down for very long,” Hernandez said. “The trailer did not breach the truck. There were no injuries.”

