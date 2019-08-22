ELKO – A semi plowed through a guardrail on Interstate 80 in the middle of Elko, drove down an embankment and came to a stop near a playground and the Peace Park.
The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
There was no immediate word on the condition of the driver.
The vehicle plowed through sagebrush and stopped just short of College Parkway, across the street from State of Nevada offices.
Its journey ended about 10 yards from a concrete wall, behind which is a small playground.
The incident followed a semi fire Wednesday morning about 25 miles west of Elko.
The trailer, which was hauling fruit, was destroyed in the blaze.
On Aug. 12, a vehicle on Interstate 80 started a fire that burned toward an upscale neighborhood less than half a mile from the scene of Thursday’s semi crash.
