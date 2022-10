WENDOVER, Utah – A semi tractor-trailer driving on Interstate 80 just east of Wendover crashed into a parked semi on Friday afternoon.

One occupant was injured and transported by Wendover Ambulance for medical treatment.

The Utah Highway Patrol responded to the crash in the westbound lanes at 1:30 p.m., assisted by the Wendover police and fire departments. The cab of the moving truck sustained substantial damage.

Further information was not immediately available from the highway patrol.