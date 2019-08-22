{{featured_button_text}}
Semi fire

Elko County Fire Protection District posted this photo of a semi trailer destroyed by fire Wednesday morning about 25 miles east of Elko.

 ELKO COUNTY

ELKO – A semi driving east on Interstate 80 late Wednesday morning caught fire and its trailer full of fruit was destroyed in the blaze.

Elko County Fire Protection District and Ryndon volunteers were dispatched at 11:02 a.m. to mile marker 327, which is between Halleck and Deeth about 25 miles east of Elko.

The trailer was hauling fruit, according to county fire officials.

“The truck was removed from the trailer as it was fully engulfed in flames,” stated the fire district. The cause of the fire was mechanical failure.

Due to possible wildland extension, the Nevada Division of Forestry, the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management also responded. The Deeth Volunteer Fire Station supplied a water tender.

Only a small patch of weeds burned along the freeway.

