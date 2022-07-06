Sen. Jacky Rosen visits Elko, tours airport

ELKO – A tour of Elko Regional Airport and an update on the community’s broadband progress concluded Sen. Jacky Rosen’s tour of rural Nevada on Wednesday.

Rosen, D-Nev., met with Mayor Reece Keener and Airport Manager Jim Foster at the Elko Regional Airport before attending a roundtable discussion on Elko’s broadband efforts at Great Basin College.

“I wanted to thank everybody for being here ... for caring about building your community, helping it to thrive and grow,” Rosen told 14 community leaders and stakeholders from local entities and organizations including GBC, Anthem Broadband, Elko County School District, and Nevada Gold Mines.

Rosen credited federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that she co-wrote with other legislators for bringing more than $1 million in airport infrastructure funding.

The stakeholders also learned about the Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure program that Rosen is leading, which is currently accepting applications from public entities and nonprofits. It is also part of the Infrastructure Law.

“The Middle Mile is resilient, redundant and scalable,” she said, adding that there were geographical challenges that differed between Nevada and other states in the nation.

Three years ago, Rosen attended a meeting of the Broadband Action Committee that was launched to find solutions to the Elko area’s problems with internet service. Recalling her two previous visits to the area, Rosen said she saw the results of those efforts with two fiber internet providers serving the community.

“The good news is that you’ve gone from being some of the least accessible and hardest to get broadband [communities in the nation] to being in the top ten of easiest access pretty soon,” she said. “You have a few companies here. They’re going to be bringing broadband out to everyone. Not just any broadband. Really good, strong, usable broadband.”

Keener said Elko has improved from once being named one of the ten worst markets for internet and will soon be named one of the best. He credited Nevada Gold Mines for securing a $50 million guarantee to bring Anthem Broadband to the area.

“It’s a loan that Anthem will be paying back,” Keener said. “But it will go into community endowment. It’s really a tremendous, remarkable gift to the community.”

Jacob Larsen, CEO of Anthem Broadband, said they have run conduit to 6,000 locations and “we’re on track to be installing about 500 a month by the end of this month. It’s really taking off.”

Over the past several months, Anthem Broadband and CC Communications have laid fiber optic cable, connecting homes and businesses throughout Elko and Spring Creek. However, stakeholders remembered the lack of broadband in the community, telling Rosen multiple stories of how the pandemic revealed the insufficiency of internet connectivity.

“The pandemic highlighted a lot for Great Basin College in terms of seeing our students in parking lots during that time trying to get access to the internet because we had to move more of our programs online,” said Vice President of Student and Academic Affairs Jake Rivera. “That was a challenge for our students and for the Elko community. Some of that we know will change over time, but I still have concerns as we grow as a distance learning institution.”

Rosen said the upgrade in broadband services would go hand-in-hand with tourism and strengthen education, healthcare and the local economy.

“It’s really going to make a difference for people to be able to have healthcare and all of our businesses to be able to attract families to come here, to work here, to build their businesses here,” she said.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Rosen toured the Regional Airport with Foster and Keener. Foster described upcoming plans for $1 million in federal funding dedicated toward airport infrastructure.

Rosen explained through her involvement as the chair of the subcommittee for tourism, she understood the need to develop the airport infrastructure in Elko to showcase “these beautiful Ruby Mountains. All this wonderful outdoor tourism that we have.”

“It’s great to have an airport to bring folks in. Of course, they can always drive here, but it just increases our potential to bring small conventions, rodeos here, the Cowboy Poetry. We just want to continue to grow,” Rosen said.

Rosen said funding from the Infrastructure Law and American Rescue Plan “is going right to where you need it, and to grow what’s best here for the Elko community.”