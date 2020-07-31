Senate Republicans oppose Democrats’ consolidation of power in legislative rules

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARSON CITY — The Senate Republican Caucus today opposed legislative rule changes for the 32nd Special Session proposed by Democrats to further suppress the voice of minority representation and further consolidate power in the hands of the majority party.

“It’s clear that unilateral control over the executive and legislative branches of government is simply not enough power for Nevada Democrats,” said Senator James Settelmeyer, RGardnerville. “These rule changes cast aside the standards of legislative process that have been in place since statehood because the majority party can’t be bothered to respect the traditions of the Nevada Senate.”

Among the rule changes for the 32nd Special Session in question is Rule 37, which singles out the Senate Majority Leader as the sole individual empowered to request amendments to legislation.

Additionally, Rule 40 and Rule 43 allow the Democratic majority to process Senate Joint Resolutions initiating constitutional amendments in a single day, a process which has traditionally taken three legislative days to allow Nevadans to see proposed changes to their state constitution.