Senator connects with Elko students

LAS VEGAS – U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., discussed her bipartisan legislation to improve rural broadband access during a video call with high school students in Elko on Friday.

The Senator’s Connected Rural Schools Act would add broadband and other internet accessibility technologies to the list of items eligible for federal funding through the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) Program.

“Twenty-first century technology makes it possible for me to video teleconference with students about the issues that matter most to them, but the reality is that Congress still has work to do to improve broadband access for students in rural communities,” said Cortez Masto. “That’s why I’m doing everything I can to improve rural broadband and school connectivity and provide students in Elko and across Nevada with the tools they need to reach their full educational potential.”

According to Cortez Masto’s office, 220,000 Nevadans lack access to adequate broadband, and 100,000 Nevadans live in areas without wired internet.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}