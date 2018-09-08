ELKO — Nevada’s primary election decided the race for state assemblyman, but there are several other races coming up in the General Election just two months away.
The Elko Daily Free Press invites all candidates on the ballot to submit statements for publication.
Local races include a contest for mayor of Elko, between City Councilman Reece Keener and Elko nurse, mother and Navy veteran Marcey Logsden.
Elko will also have a five-way race to fill two city council seats. Elko County Sheriff Jim Pitts faces a challenge from Sgt. Aitor Narvaiza. And there is competition for two school board seats.
To submit a campaign statement, email to editor@elkodaily.com by Sept. 24. Please limit comments to 350 words.
Early voting is scheduled to begin Oct. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.