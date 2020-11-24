Senior center closes due to COVID-19 cases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My first real job was at an assisted living program,” he said. “I’ve come full-circle working with seniors.”

One of his first challenges is keeping in touch with members as much as possible, either online or through staff and volunteers who call seniors regularly.

“We have a social hour three times a week through Zoom,” McCarty explained. “We also have a Bible study on Tuesdays that is also remote. This gives our members the ability to interact with their friends and get together.”

For those who do not have access to a computer, Meals on Wheels drivers and volunteers are checking in with Senior Center members as much as possible. McCarty said it would help to have more volunteers to reach out to people who cannot leave their homes.

“We don’t have the ability to go out and keep in touch with each of our members, but that doesn’t mean that we still don’t have them in our thoughts,” he added. “I’d love to have a whole cadre of volunteers that we could send out to visit with our members because we know how important that social aspect is.”

Individuals interested in volunteering must apply at the Center and undergo a background check and other requirements.