Senior Olympics slated in Elko

ELKO — The 19th Annual Elko Senior Games are scheduled for July 21-25. Elko Senior Games are for anyone between the ages of 50 to 100 years or older.

Competitors may participate in horseshoes, darts, basketball shoot, table tennis, billiards, bowling, river walk, golf, jeopardy and brain games, bicycling, pickle ball, pistol shooting and indoor archery events.

Gold, silver and bronze medals are presented to competaitors in incremented age groups of five (50 to 54, 55 to 59, 60 to 64, etc.)

Participants can register online or pick up a registration form at The Terrace, GBC Athletic Center, Full Range Physical Therapy or at the walk in registration July 14 at the Terrace.

Cost to participate is $15 plus $2 for each event prior to July 14. After July 15, the cost is $20 for registration and $2 for each event.

For more information call Jenny at 801-671-7857 or visit www.elkoseniorolympics.com.

