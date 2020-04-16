Seniors, athletes to be honored Friday night

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – The community is invited to “Be the Light” to honor the Class of 2020 and spring athletes Friday night.

Elko, Spring Creek and Wells high school football fields will turn on their lights for the 20-minute event, starting at 8:20 p.m. and lasting until 8:40 p.m.

The drive-up event is open to everyone, and those who participate will be asked to remain in their vehicles and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Honking and noise making is encouraged.

Superintendent Todd Pehrson announced the event this week, after saying in an interview early this week that he is unsure if graduation ceremonies will take place due to the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine.

Pehrson was asked about end-of-the-year activities Monday during an interview on Facebook Live with Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi.

“That’s been a huge question for me,” Pehrson said. “I wish I had a crystal ball.”

High school principals throughout Elko County are asking seniors for their input to form a contingency plan should the schools remain closed.