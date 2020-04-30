Seniors celebrate safely as graduation approaches

At that time, they also grabbed signs, balloons and bags of candy teachers had affixed to each sign. Robert Leonhardt, owner of the Port-of-Subs at Golden Gate Petroleum, also donated a sandwich for each graduate.

“This was a big group effort,” Linder said. “We had a lot of collaboration from faculty members. We would like to thank the anonymous donor and West Exit Port of Subs for their donations.”

“The class of 2020 is the first class I ever taught,” Linder said. “They have a special place in my heart.”

“[We are] the class of corona,” said graduate Nick Kinder. “No one has ever really experienced this. It’s not like you can change it [the lockdown.] You have to go by what [they] tell you to do.”

Kinder has been working during lockdown.

“I get paid for something now,” he said.

Kinder is planning on staying in the community after graduation. He hopes to enroll in the Great Basin College diesel program.

Graduation is scheduled for June 5.