Sept. 6 temperature record shattered in Elko

ELKO – The high temperature record was shattered Tuesday but relief may finally be in sight.

The mercury climbed to 102 degrees at Elko’s airport, which is 5 degrees hotter than the previous record of 97, set in 1977.

It was 18 degrees hotter than the average high this time of year, and the ninth day of 100-plus heat this summer.

Winnemucca was even hotter as their high of 106 broke the previous record by 8 degrees.

One more day of scorching weather is forecast for Wednesday with a high of 101, before dropping to the mid-90s on Thursday and 90 on Friday and Saturday.

The extended forecast calls for a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and into next week as temperatures drop closer to normal levels.