September STARS recipients announced

ELKO — Karleighn Goodale and Charles Pratt were selected as the Elko County School District’s September Staff, Teachers Achieving Results with Students award recipients.

Goodale is a Librarian/ Media Specialist at Carlin Combined School.

Goodale was nominated by Brande Johnson, a fellow teacher at Carlin Combined School. Johnson explained Goodale is not only an exceptional teacher, but a fantastic co-worker.

“Goodale is always willing to lend a hand to students and staff. Students feel safe and supported, and know that if they have a question or need help with resources for a project, or just a good book recommendation, Goodale is always there. She also does homework club before and after school to help students get caught up on grades,” said Johnson.

“She has fully embraced her new Media Science position and has become an advocate for Computer Science education for all students. Where most teachers would be terrified to take on an entirely new subject area, let alone for K-6, she has embraced it wholeheartedly and has inspired her students to become just as passionate about Computer Science as she is.”

Pratt is a District Network Technician, who was nominated by a colleague who wished to remain anonymous.

The nomination explained Pratt’s work, often behind the scenes, should not go unnoticed:

“Mr. Pratt's duties far exceed my scope of knowledge, but that is exactly why he is such an integral part of the school district. When we think of education, we tend to think of educators in general, but what about those that assist the educators? Technology, quite literally, puts learning in the hands of students. Without the knowledge and experience of the network technicians, most of us wouldn't even be able to get our days started.”

The STARS committee is in need of nominations for the 2022-2023 school year. Staff, students and the general public are all encouraged to nominate a school district employee who demonstrates exceptional performance and commitment to the education of all students served by the district’s schools. The nomination form can be found on the STARS webpage on the ECSD website: https://www.ecsdnv.net/STARS-Program.