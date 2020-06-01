Serving the public after a pandemic, Elko museums open their doors

ELKO – Elko museums are normally a hub of activity. But, museums, like many other businesses were deemed “non-essential” during lockdown and their doors have been shuttered for months. Last week Phase 2 of the Nevada economic reopening plan turned on the green light and three local facilities are more than ready to serve the public.
“We’re all opening this week,” said Jan Petersen, executive director of the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum. “We’re all dependent on tourism. My theory on tourism is that once the gates are half open I think people are going to bolt to the rural areas like released, caged animals.”
“We are going to put only four chairs in the Black Box Theater so we can separate them [people],” said Ken Harriman, Western Folklife Center gift shop manager. “We are going to rope off the jukebox.”
The Western Folklife center is a popular gathering place for entertainment with “Just Dance!,” Southwind and other performances. Harriman said there will be no live, group activities at this time. However, the agency did recently produce a virtual event and Harriman said it went over well.
According to the website, the interior of the Wester Folklife Center has been reconfigured so that visitors and staff will remain safe during the reopening phase. If people forget to bring a mask when they visit, western-style bandanas will be given to them.
“Small museums, like we are, I think are going to do better,” Petersen said. “The state museums are not going to open until, possibly July. Revenue, staffing, people are furloughed and accommodating large groups of people [will be difficult.]”
Northeastern Nevada Museum will be opening their doors to the public June 2.
Events, weddings and receptions are canceled there for the time being, according to executive director Lauren Roovaart.
“We are asking people to sanitize when they come in because that is a clean slate,” said Roovaart. “The museum will be providing a sanitizer station.”
“We are about to get some new artists,” Roovaart said. “Janice Powell Shed will be in the Halleck Bar Gallery. She wants to sell her artwork and 25 percent of what she sells she is donating to the Lion’s Club to rebuild the lodge. Hopefully, people will come in to see her work. It [the work] will definitely be up by June 10.”
Powell is a renowned Nevada watercolor artist who was raised in Elko.
“We’ve always been known for our cultural and historic amenities here,” Petersen said. “Having all of these places creates a destination. We are family-friendly, as opposed to gaming.”
The Western Folklife Center will have artwork that was installed for the last Gathering until June 20.
We have a contract with Jack Malotte starting sometime in mid-July, Harriman said.
Malotte portrays the Great Basin landscape and the Native American connection to the land. He is a member of the South Fork Band of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone.
“We have added a case and borrowed some bits, spurs and rawhide, wonderful, old traditional stuff from the early 1900s,” Petersen said. “We have some [Luis B.] Ortega, [Carlos] Figueroa and [Al] Tietjen stuff.”
The three agencies have always worked together, and even more so, during lockdown. Facility leaders will continue to stay in touch to help figure out the safest path toward the future.
