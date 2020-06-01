Serving the public after a pandemic, Elko museums open their doors

According to the website, the interior of the Wester Folklife Center has been reconfigured so that visitors and staff will remain safe during the reopening phase. If people forget to bring a mask when they visit, western-style bandanas will be given to them.

“Small museums, like we are, I think are going to do better,” Petersen said. “The state museums are not going to open until, possibly July. Revenue, staffing, people are furloughed and accommodating large groups of people [will be difficult.]”

Northeastern Nevada Museum will be opening their doors to the public June 2.

Events, weddings and receptions are canceled there for the time being, according to executive director Lauren Roovaart.

“We are asking people to sanitize when they come in because that is a clean slate,” said Roovaart. “The museum will be providing a sanitizer station.”

“We are about to get some new artists,” Roovaart said. “Janice Powell Shed will be in the Halleck Bar Gallery. She wants to sell her artwork and 25 percent of what she sells she is donating to the Lion’s Club to rebuild the lodge. Hopefully, people will come in to see her work. It [the work] will definitely be up by June 10.”